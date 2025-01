Oettinger will be between the home pipes versus Utah on Saturday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger hasn't been busy in his last eight starts, facing fewer than 19 shots in four games and no more than 29 in any other contest. Oettinger is 18-9-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 28 starts this season. Utah has posted 2.92 goals per game in 2024-25.