Jake Oettinger News: Facing Wild
Oettinger will guard the road goal against Minnesota on Saturday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Oettinger has stopped 111 of the 117 shots he has faced during his four-game winning streak. He has a 29-10-5 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 44 appearances. Minnesota sits 11th in the league with 3.24 goals per game this season, but the team will be without the services of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) in Saturday's contest.
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