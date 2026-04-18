Jake Oettinger News: Facing Wild in Game 1

Oettinger will protect the home net in Game 1 against Minnesota on Saturday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Sports reports.

Oettinger posted a 35-12-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 54 games during the 2025-26 regular season. He has faced the Wild four times this campaign, going 2-1-1 while allowing 11 goals on 130 shots.