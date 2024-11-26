Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger News: Falls apart late Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 7:39am

Oettinger turned aside 28 of 33 shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Stars took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but Oettinger couldn't weather the storm as the Canes fired 15 shots at him in the final frame alone. It's his first loss since Nov. 9, snapping a five-start win streak, and on the season Oettinger is 11-4-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

