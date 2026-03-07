Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Falls to Avs in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Oettinger stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime but was beaten twice on two shootout attempts in Friday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.

The 27-year-old netminder nearly escaped with the win, but Valeri Nichushkin ripped a shot past him through traffic with 15 seconds left in the third period. Oettinger saw his eight-start win streak come to an end, but he still hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 18, going 8-0-1 since then with a 2.71 GAA and .876 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago