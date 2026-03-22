Jake Oettinger News: Falls to Wild in OT

Oettinger made 26 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota.

The Stars struck first with a Jason Robertson power-play tally late in the first period, but Oettinger got no more offensive support in a tough loss. The 27-year-old netminder still hasn't taken a regulation loss since Jan. 18, going 12-0-2 over his last 14 starts with a 2.30 GAA and .905 save percentage.