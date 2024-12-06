Jake Oettinger News: Falters in Vegas

Oettinger allowed three goals on 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Oettinger has taken consecutive losses for the first time this season. He was done in by allowing two goals in a span of 1:08 late in the second period. The 25-year-old is now at a 13-6-0 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 19 appearances. The Stars return home Sunday to host the Flames, which is a fairly favorable matchup should Oettinger get the nod.