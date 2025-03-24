Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Oettinger was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, indicating that he'll start at home against the Wild.

Oettinger has had mixed results recently, going 2-2-1 with a 3.59 GAA and .865 save percentage over his last five starts. However, he's picked up wins in each of his last two outings and will attempt to stay hot against the Wild, who are averaging 2.74 goals per game this season, which is the ninth-worst mark in the league.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now