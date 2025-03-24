Jake Oettinger News: First goalie off

Oettinger was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, indicating that he'll start at home against the Wild.

Oettinger has had mixed results recently, going 2-2-1 with a 3.59 GAA and .865 save percentage over his last five starts. However, he's picked up wins in each of his last two outings and will attempt to stay hot against the Wild, who are averaging 2.74 goals per game this season, which is the ninth-worst mark in the league.