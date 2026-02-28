Jake Oettinger News: First off ice
Oettinger was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, and is slated to defend the home cage versus Nashville on Saturday.
Oettinger is on a six-game winning streak, despite his poor peripherals, as he has allowed 18 goals on 132 shots (.864 save percentage). Oettinger is 23-10-4 with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 37 appearances this season. The Predators are 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.93 goals per game.
