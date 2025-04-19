Jake Oettinger News: Game 1 woes continue

Oettinger stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1. The Avalanche also scored an empty-netter.

Oettinger couldn't break with recent trends to open the postseason. His losing streak in Game 1s is now eight, dating back to the Stars' first-round series in 2022 versus the Flames. His recent play in 2024-25 is also discouraging -- Oettinger went 0-3-1 with 17 goals allowed over his last four regular-season contest. Combined with the absences of Jason Robertson (knee) and Miro Heiskanen (knee), and the Stars have an uphill battle on their hands already, especially now that they've squandered their home-ice advantage. Still, Oettinger figures to tend the twine for Game 2 on Monday.