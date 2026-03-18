Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Gets best of Avalanche in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Oettinger stopped 33 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche had the better of the play in this contest, but Oettinger held them to a Cale Makar power-play tally late in the first period. This was Oettinger's fourth straight win, a span in which he has allowed just six goals on 117 shots. For the season, the 27-year-old is up to 29-10-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 44 starts. The Stars have a tough pair of games this weekend, as they visit the Wild on Saturday before hosting the Golden Knights on Sunday. Oettinger will likely get the road game in his home state before Casey DeSmith handles the second half of the back-to-back.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 14
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
17 days ago