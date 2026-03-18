Jake Oettinger News: Gets best of Avalanche in shootout

Oettinger stopped 33 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche had the better of the play in this contest, but Oettinger held them to a Cale Makar power-play tally late in the first period. This was Oettinger's fourth straight win, a span in which he has allowed just six goals on 117 shots. For the season, the 27-year-old is up to 29-10-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 44 starts. The Stars have a tough pair of games this weekend, as they visit the Wild on Saturday before hosting the Golden Knights on Sunday. Oettinger will likely get the road game in his home state before Casey DeSmith handles the second half of the back-to-back.