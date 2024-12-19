Jake Oettinger News: Gets hook on birthday

Oettinger allowed four goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Casey DeSmith to begin the third period of Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was a rough way for the goalie to celebrate his 26th birthday, as he got beaten more than three times for the first time since Nov. 25. Oettinger may simply need a breather -- he's started eight of Dallas' first nine games in December, going 4-4-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .901 save percentage.