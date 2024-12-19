Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Gets hook on birthday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Oettinger allowed four goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Casey DeSmith to begin the third period of Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was a rough way for the goalie to celebrate his 26th birthday, as he got beaten more than three times for the first time since Nov. 25. Oettinger may simply need a breather -- he's started eight of Dallas' first nine games in December, going 4-4-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now