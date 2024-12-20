Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Gets starting nod Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Oettinger will be between the pipes for Friday's home game against the Rangers, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Oettinger will jump right back into the crease after getting the hook against the Leafs on Wednesday. The matchup Friday will be the netminder's eighth straight appearance, having posted a 3-4-0 record and 2.57 GAA in his last seven. While Oettinger hasn't been his usual dominant self, he clearly is going to be given time to work through any issues, leaving Casey DeSmith to feature primarily during back-to-backs.

