Jake Oettinger News: Gives up four goals

Oettinger stopped 31 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Jets.

Oettinger didn't have his best performance Thursday, though to be fair, the entire Stars team looked overmatched in this 4-0 defeat. Oettinger has dropped his last two starts, but fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned by his performances. This was the first time Oettinger posted a save percentage below the .910 mark since March 18.