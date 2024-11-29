Jake Oettinger News: Guarding cage Friday

Oettinger will patrol the home crease versus Colorado on Friday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger struggled in his last start Monday, allowing five goals on 33 shots to snap a five-game winning streak. The netminder is 11-4-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 15 starts this season. Oettinger will face the Avalanche, who are 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.30 goals per game.