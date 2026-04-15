Jake Oettinger News: Guarding cage versus Sabres

Oettinger will be in goal on the road against Buffalo on Wednesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has already reached the 30-win mark for the fifth consecutive season as he goes for his 35th victory of the campaign Wednesday. While the 27-year-old netminder has continued to rack up wins, he is currently sporting the worst save percentage of his career at .900. Regardless, Oettinger will be the starter when the Stars kick off the postseason.