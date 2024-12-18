Jake Oettinger News: Guarding home goal

Oettinger is set to start at home against Toronto on Wednesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger has won his past two starts while stopping 40 of 42 shots. He's 16-7-0 with a 2.32 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 23 appearances this campaign. Oettinger will be seeking his first career victory against the Maple Leafs -- he's 0-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .910 save percentage across two regular-season outings versus Toronto.