Jake Oettinger News: Hangs on for OT win

Oettinger made 22 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Dallas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Philly tied it up in the second, setting the stage for Thomas Harley to play the hero in OT. It's the first time in five starts that Oettinger has given up fewer than three goals, and his heavy workload on the season may be wearing him down. Through seven outings in March, he's managed just an .887 save percentage despite his 4-2-1 record.