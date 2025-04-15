Jake Oettinger News: Hit with third straight loss

Oettinger stopped 31 of 36 shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Stars took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but another late fade handed the team its sixth straight loss as Dallas limps toward the postseason. Oettinger has three of those decisions on his ledger, giving up 12 goals on 112 shots in that time while going 0-2-1. The 26-year-old netminder remains stuck on 36 wins, one short of his career high.