Jake Oettinger News: Holds on for win

Oettinger stopped 41 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Oettinger won his fourth straight start, but it came with some late drama. He fended off the Oilers' early push, but they were able to score three times in a span of 9:05 in the third period to make it close. During his winning streak, Oettinger has allowed a total of eight goals on 125 shots. He's up to 34-15-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 52 appearances this season. The Stars will likely give the net to Casey DeSmith for Thursday's game versus the Flames, but Oettinger should get his next start in Seattle on Saturday.