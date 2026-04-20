Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: In goal for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Oettinger will patrol the crease at home for Game 2 against Minnesota, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger was shelled in Game 1, giving up five goals on 28 shots (.821 save percentage) in a 6-1 defeat. During the regular season, the 27-year-old backstop went 35-12-6 with a 2.59 GAA and four shutouts in 54 appearances. Even with the poor performance in Game 1, Oettinger is unlikely to see himself dropped from the starting role in favor of Casey DeSmith.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Corey Abbott
13 days ago