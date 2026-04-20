Jake Oettinger News: In goal for Game 2
Oettinger will patrol the crease at home for Game 2 against Minnesota, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
Oettinger was shelled in Game 1, giving up five goals on 28 shots (.821 save percentage) in a 6-1 defeat. During the regular season, the 27-year-old backstop went 35-12-6 with a 2.59 GAA and four shutouts in 54 appearances. Even with the poor performance in Game 1, Oettinger is unlikely to see himself dropped from the starting role in favor of Casey DeSmith.
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