Jake Oettinger News: In goal Monday

Oettinger will get the starting nod at home versus the Capitals on Monday, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Oettinger will make his sixth straight appearance between the pipes for Dallas, having posted a 2-3-0 record, 2.42 GAA and .897 save percentage in his last five outings. While the backstop has secured 15 wins in 22 starts, he still trails Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck for the NHL lead (19). If Oettinger continues to play at this level, he should be in the mix for Vezina Trophy consideration.