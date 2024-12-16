Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: In goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Oettinger will get the starting nod at home versus the Capitals on Monday, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Oettinger will make his sixth straight appearance between the pipes for Dallas, having posted a 2-3-0 record, 2.42 GAA and .897 save percentage in his last five outings. While the backstop has secured 15 wins in 22 starts, he still trails Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck for the NHL lead (19). If Oettinger continues to play at this level, he should be in the mix for Vezina Trophy consideration.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now