Jake Oettinger News: In goal Thursday

Oettinger will defend the home crease versus Chicago on Thursday, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Oettinger is 5-2-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .917 save percentage after his worst performance of the campaign -- allowing six goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Panthers in Finland. He will get a chance to redeem himself as the Blackhawks are not a high-scoring team, averaging only 2.64 goals per game.