Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: In goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Oettinger will defend the home crease versus Chicago on Thursday, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Oettinger is 5-2-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .917 save percentage after his worst performance of the campaign -- allowing six goals on 28 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Panthers in Finland. He will get a chance to redeem himself as the Blackhawks are not a high-scoring team, averaging only 2.64 goals per game.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
