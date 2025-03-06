Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: In goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Oettinger will defend the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger will attempt to win his third game in a row. He has stopped 68 of 73 shots (.932 save percentage), in victories over St. Louis and Los Angeles in the last week. Oettinger is 29-13-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 44 outings this season. The Flames are tied for last in NHL scoring this season, generating a paltry 2.59 goals per game.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now