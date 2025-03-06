Jake Oettinger News: In goal Thursday

Oettinger will defend the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger will attempt to win his third game in a row. He has stopped 68 of 73 shots (.932 save percentage), in victories over St. Louis and Los Angeles in the last week. Oettinger is 29-13-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 44 outings this season. The Flames are tied for last in NHL scoring this season, generating a paltry 2.59 goals per game.