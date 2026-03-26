Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Leaves ice first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Oettinger was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Thursday's road matchup with the Islanders, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports, indicating he'll guard the cage.

Oettinger gave up four goals on eight shots before getting pulled versus the Devils on Tuesday. Prior to that outing, the 27-year-old backstop had gone 14 straight games without suffering a regulation loss, posting a 12-0-2 record along the way. Technically, Oettinger's run of avoiding regulation losses is still going strong since he ultimately wasn't on the hook for Tuesday's result.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago