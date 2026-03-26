Jake Oettinger News: Leaves ice first

Oettinger was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Thursday's road matchup with the Islanders, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports, indicating he'll guard the cage.

Oettinger gave up four goals on eight shots before getting pulled versus the Devils on Tuesday. Prior to that outing, the 27-year-old backstop had gone 14 straight games without suffering a regulation loss, posting a 12-0-2 record along the way. Technically, Oettinger's run of avoiding regulation losses is still going strong since he ultimately wasn't on the hook for Tuesday's result.