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Jake Oettinger News: Leaves ice first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 9:05am

Oettinger will defend the home cage versus Minnesota on Thursday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger is having a strong season, despite an .899 save percentage over 51 games. He is 32-12-6 with three shutouts and a 2.61 GAA. He has been hard to beat as far as the Wild are concerned this season, giving up seven goals on 99 shots (.929 save percentage). The Wild are tied with Dallas for 10th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.29 goals per game.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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