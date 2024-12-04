Jake Oettinger News: Lets lead slip away

Oettinger gave up three goals on 17 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

The Stars established a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Kings were efficient in taking advantage of their chances over the final two frames. Oettinger has lost just twice over his last nine outings. He's now at 13-5-0 with a 2.41 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 18 appearances. The Stars' road trip ends with a stop in Vegas on Friday.