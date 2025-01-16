Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Loses duel Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 9:08pm

Oettinger allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.

It's the second time in the last week these two teams were involved in a goalie duel. Oettinger won the battle last Saturday but fell to Montreal's rookie netminder, Jakub Dobes, who stopped 32 of 33 shots. The loss snapped a six-start win streak for Oettinger, who sports a 2.20 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. His 22 wins are second in the NHL behind only Connor Hellebuyck. The Stars play next in Colorado on Saturday then are at home Sunday against the suddenly pesky Red Wings.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now