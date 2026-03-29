Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Mixed results in 30th win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Oettinger stopped nine of 12 shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Oettinger's recent struggles continued Saturday as he allowed three goals against 12 shots on net, but ultimately earned the win behind Dallas' strong offensive effort. Over his last three appearances, the 27-year-old netminder has a 3.96 GAA and an .800 save percentage. However, this rough patch started after his unbeaten stretch to resume play after the Olympics, where he was tasked with playing five games that went into overtime or beyond. Overall, he has a 30-11-6 record, a 2.63 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 48 appearances this season, making him a solid option in fantasy for the remainder of the campaign.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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