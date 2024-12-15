Jake Oettinger News: Not busy in OT win

Oettinger made 15 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Jordan Kyrou got a puck past Oettinger midway through the first period just after a St. Louis power play had expired, but the netminder was mostly untroubled the rest of the way -- the Blues only managed nine shots on net in total over the final two frames of regulation, and none in OT. Oettinger has allowed three goals or less in seven straight starts, going 4-3-0 over that stretch with a 2.30 GAA and .909 save percentage.