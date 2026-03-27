Jake Oettinger News: Out-dueled in Thursday's loss
Oettinger turned aside 23 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
The 27-year-old netminder played well, but Ilya Sorokin was just a little bit better in the other crease. Oettinger has allowed two goals or fewer in eight of 10 outings since the Olympic break as he gears up for the playoffs, going 6-1-2 over that stretch with a 2.20 GAA and .915 save percentage.
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