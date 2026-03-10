Jake Oettinger News: Patrolling home blue paint
Oettinger will be in goal for Tuesday's home matchup versus the Golden Knights, per Brien Rea of Victory+.
Oettinger's eight-game winning streak was snapped Friday, but it came at the hands of the league's top team, the Avalanche. The 27-year-old netminder has a 25-10-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 40 appearances in 2025-26. Oettinger allowed four goals on 21 shots in Vegas on Jan. 29, but he was victorious during that game in a 5-4 result in a shootout.
