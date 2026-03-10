Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Patrolling home blue paint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Oettinger will be in goal for Tuesday's home matchup versus the Golden Knights, per Brien Rea of Victory+.

Oettinger's eight-game winning streak was snapped Friday, but it came at the hands of the league's top team, the Avalanche. The 27-year-old netminder has a 25-10-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 40 appearances in 2025-26. Oettinger allowed four goals on 21 shots in Vegas on Jan. 29, but he was victorious during that game in a 5-4 result in a shootout.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
