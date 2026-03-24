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Jake Oettinger News: Patrolling home blue paint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Oettinger will guard the home goal against New Jersey on Tuesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger's four-game winning streak was snapped Saturday in Minnesota, a game in which the 27-year-old made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss in his home state. The 2017 first-round selection is 29-10-6 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA through 45 outings this season. Oettinger has a favorable matchup against a Devils club that ranks 27th in the NHL with 2.65 goals per game in 2025-26.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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