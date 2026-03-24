Jake Oettinger News: Patrolling home blue paint
Oettinger will guard the home goal against New Jersey on Tuesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
Oettinger's four-game winning streak was snapped Saturday in Minnesota, a game in which the 27-year-old made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss in his home state. The 2017 first-round selection is 29-10-6 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA through 45 outings this season. Oettinger has a favorable matchup against a Devils club that ranks 27th in the NHL with 2.65 goals per game in 2025-26.
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