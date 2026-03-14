Jake Oettinger News: Picks up another win

Oettinger stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Oettinger let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period, but Thomas Harley scored in overtime to help the Stars get the win anyway. This was Oettinger's third straight win, a span in which he's allowed just five goals on 83 shots. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 28-10-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 43 starts. The Stars are one of the hottest teams in the league, so Oettinger is a must-start in nearly every game where he gets the nod, though the four-game week ahead is full of tough matchups.