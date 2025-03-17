Jake Oettinger News: Picks up overtime loss
Oettinger saved 32 of 36 shots on net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Oettinger allowed a power-play goal in the first period to Martin Necas before conceding two more even-strength tallies in the second period. Oettinger then surrendered Cale Makar's game-winner just 34 seconds into the extra period. With the loss, Oettinger now holds a 30-15-3 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The 26-year-old goaltender has lost his last three starts which have been against the Oilers, Jets and Avalanche. With a few easier matchups on the horizon, Oettinger should maintain good value in the fantasy playoffs. His next opportunity to defend the crease is Tuesday against Anaheim.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now