Jake Oettinger News: Picks up overtime loss

Oettinger saved 32 of 36 shots on net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Oettinger allowed a power-play goal in the first period to Martin Necas before conceding two more even-strength tallies in the second period. Oettinger then surrendered Cale Makar's game-winner just 34 seconds into the extra period. With the loss, Oettinger now holds a 30-15-3 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The 26-year-old goaltender has lost his last three starts which have been against the Oilers, Jets and Avalanche. With a few easier matchups on the horizon, Oettinger should maintain good value in the fantasy playoffs. His next opportunity to defend the crease is Tuesday against Anaheim.