Jake Oettinger News: Picks up win Sunday

Oettinger stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Oettinger bounced back from losing his last two starts. He gave up a goal a minute into the game and another in the second period, but the Stars' four-goal third carried him to the win. Oettinger improved to 14-6-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 20 starts. He'll have a little extra rest before likely getting the start in a favorable matchup Thursday versus the Predators.