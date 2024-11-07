Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger News: Plays well in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Oettinger stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The Stars controlled the game fairly well, and Oettinger was able to put in a good performance with the shots he faced. Only a Tyler Bertuzzi power-play tally in the third period spoiled the shutout bid. Oettinger has now alternated wins and losses over his last five outings, allowing a total of 13 goals in that span. For the season, he's at a 6-2-0 record, a 2.26 GAA and a .922 save percentage over eight starts. The Stars have their biggest test of the season up next when they visit Winnipeg on Saturday.

