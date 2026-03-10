Jake Oettinger News: Plays well in win

Oettinger stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Oettinger saw his eight-game winning streak end versus the Avalanche on Friday, but he bounced right back in a tough matchup. Jack Eichel's goal early in the second period was all Oettinger allowed in this contest. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 26-10-5 with a 2.65 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 41 appearances this season. The schedule's not getting any easier, though -- the Stars' next game is Thursday at home versus the Oilers.