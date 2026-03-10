Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Plays well in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 9:08pm

Oettinger stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Oettinger saw his eight-game winning streak end versus the Avalanche on Friday, but he bounced right back in a tough matchup. Jack Eichel's goal early in the second period was all Oettinger allowed in this contest. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 26-10-5 with a 2.65 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 41 appearances this season. The schedule's not getting any easier, though -- the Stars' next game is Thursday at home versus the Oilers.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
8 days ago
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
NHL
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups
Author Image
Corey Abbott
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago