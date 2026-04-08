Jake Oettinger News: Posts 17 saves in OT win

Oettinger stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Oettinger was beaten three times between the 12:38 mark of the second period and the opening 30 seconds of the final frame. However, the star duo of Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson turned things around for Dallas, allowing Oettinger to win in back-to-back starts for the first time since a four-game winning run between March 10 and March 18. Oettinger might be slumping a bit of late according to his lofty standards, but he's still gone 6-2-1 with a 2.43 GAA and an .899 save percentage over his last 10 appearances.