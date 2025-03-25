Jake Oettinger News: Posts 32-save shutout

Oettinger stopped all 32 shots he faced during Monday's 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Oettinger got back on track with this dazzling performance after posting a 2-2-1 record, a 3.59 GAA and a .865 save percentage over his previous five starts. This was Oettinger's second shutout of the season, and the Stars need their star netminder to be at his best if they're going to make a deep playoff run.