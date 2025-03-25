Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Posts 32-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:47am

Oettinger stopped all 32 shots he faced during Monday's 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Oettinger got back on track with this dazzling performance after posting a 2-2-1 record, a 3.59 GAA and a .865 save percentage over his previous five starts. This was Oettinger's second shutout of the season, and the Stars need their star netminder to be at his best if they're going to make a deep playoff run.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now