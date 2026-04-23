Jake Oettinger News: Prevails in double overtime
Oettinger stopped 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Wild in Game 3.
The Wild had a lot of pressure but didn't turn it into many shots. Oettinger still had to be sharp, and he was, helping to kill off five Minnesota power plays in the third period and overtime. Oettinger had allowed 10 goals on 89 shots over three in this first-round series, but his performance Wednesday put the Stars up 2-1. He'll have an extra day to rest ahead of Saturday's Game 4.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 22Yesterday
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-262 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 203 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 203 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More