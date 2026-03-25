Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Pulled early in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Oettinger was pulled after the first period in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils. He allowed four goals on eight shots faced.

Oettinger had his worst performance of the season by a wide margin, and while Casey DeSmith limited the damage the rest of the way, the Stars couldn't mount a comeback. Oettinger has now dropped back-to-back games against Minnesota and New Jersey, and while his status as one of the best goaltenders in the league isn't in question, his drop in form at this time of the season is concerning for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Oettinger See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago