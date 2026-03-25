Jake Oettinger News: Pulled early in Tuesday's loss
Oettinger was pulled after the first period in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils. He allowed four goals on eight shots faced.
Oettinger had his worst performance of the season by a wide margin, and while Casey DeSmith limited the damage the rest of the way, the Stars couldn't mount a comeback. Oettinger has now dropped back-to-back games against Minnesota and New Jersey, and while his status as one of the best goaltenders in the league isn't in question, his drop in form at this time of the season is concerning for Dallas.
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