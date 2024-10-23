Jake Oettinger News: Rattled by Sabres

Oettinger turned aside 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The two teams were scoreless past the halfway mark of the second period, but Oettinger then got beaten twice in 83 seconds by Peyton Krebs and Ryan McLeod, and the Stars never recovered. It's the first loss of the season for Oettinger, and the 25-year-old has a dazzling 1.81 GAA and .941 save percentage to go along with his 4-1-0 record.