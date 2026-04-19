Jake Oettinger News: Routed by Minnesota in Game 1

Oettinger stopped 23 of 28 shots during the Stars' 6-1 loss to the Wild in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday. Minnesota's final goal was scored into an empty net.

Two of the pucks to get past Oettinger came on Minnesota power plays, and there wasn't much he could do on the other three either, as his defense kept allowing high-danger chances from in close. The 27-year-old netminder had won five straight starts to close out the regular season, including two shutouts, but after Saturday's rout he sports a 2.99 GAA and .869 save percentage over his last 10 outings. Oettinger will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Monday.