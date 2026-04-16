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Jake Oettinger News: Secures shootout win in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Oettinger stopped 21 shots in regulation and overtime and two of four shootout attempts in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

The 27-year-old netminder heads into the playoffs with plenty of momentum, having reeled off five straight wins to close out the regular season, including two shutouts, with a 1.94 GAA and .916 save percentage. Oettinger's surge carried him to 35 wins on the campaign, the fourth straight season he's reached that mark,

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
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