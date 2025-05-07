Jake Oettinger News: Set to start Game 1

Oettinger is expected to tend the twine on the road versus Winnipeg in Game 1 on Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.

Oettinger will be making his 10th straight appearance in the crease for the Stars, having gone 4-5-0 in his last nine outings with a 3.46 GAA. After a third straight 35-win regular season with the Stars, the 26-year-old backstop was left off the list of Vezina Trophy nominees. Oettinger will be the starter for the Stars in the postseason, even if he drops a game or two.