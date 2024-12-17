Jake Oettinger News: Sharp in 16th win

Oettinger stopped 25 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Dylan Strome tipped home a Jakob Chychrun point shot late in the first period, but Oettinger shut the door the rest of the way. The 25-year-old netminder has allowed three goals or less in eight straight starts, posting a 2.14 GAA and .916 save percentage over that stretch, and he's up to 16 wins on the season -- second in the NHL behind only Connor Hellebuyck's 19.