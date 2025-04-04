Jake Oettinger News: Sharp in sixth straight win
Oettinger stopped 28 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.
Steven Stamkos opened the scoring early in the second period by sneaking a sharp-angle shot past Oettinger, but the 26-year-old netminder shut the door the rest of the way. His win streak stands at six, a stretch in which Oettinger has delivered a stellar 1.66 GAA and .947 save percentage as the Stars try to catch the Jets for the top seed in the Western Conference.
