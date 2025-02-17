Fantasy Hockey
Jake Oettinger News: Sharp in USA loss to Sweden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Oettinger made 21 saves in the United States' 2-1 loss to Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Oettinger allowed both goals in the first period; both were almost thread-the-needle perfect to beat the Dallas star. The first came on a fantastic Gustav Nyquist deflection as he drove to the net that changed the direction of the puck enough to eek through Oettinger and into the net. The second was a Jesper Bratt wheel-and-whip shot through traffic that went shelf over the netminder's glove. Oettinger will be back on the end of the bench Thursday as Connor Hellebuyck takes the blue paint in the championship game against Canada.

