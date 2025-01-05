Jake Oettinger News: Shines in overtime win

Oettinger stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win versus Utah.

Utah offered quick responses to Dallas' first two goals, but Oettinger never let the visitors get ahead. He then picked up his third straight win when Thomas Harley scored in overtime. During the winning streak, Oettinger has allowed just five goals on 73 shots. He's up to 19-9-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 29 appearances this season. The Stars embark on a five-game road trip beginning Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers.